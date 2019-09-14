Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN BURGESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN BURGESS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN BURGESS Obituary

John Bruce Burgess
Oct. 22, 1946 - July 15, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Survived by daughter, Jeanene and her mother, Linda, Sacramento, CA; sisters, Annette Burgess and Jeanie Soles, and brother, Robert, all of OKC. Also numerous nieces, nephews and best friends Andy and his wife Donna Taylor. Preceded in death by parents, John and Jewel, sister Nadine Johnson and niece Sarah Soles. Burial will be today at 2 pm at Witcher Family Cemetery, 122nd Street west of Covel.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.