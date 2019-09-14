|
John Bruce Burgess OKLAHOMA CITY
Oct. 22, 1946 - July 15, 2019
Survived by daughter, Jeanene and her mother, Linda, Sacramento, CA; sisters, Annette Burgess and Jeanie Soles, and brother, Robert, all of OKC. Also numerous nieces, nephews and best friends Andy and his wife Donna Taylor. Preceded in death by parents, John and Jewel, sister Nadine Johnson and niece Sarah Soles. Burial will be today at 2 pm at Witcher Family Cemetery, 122nd Street west of Covel.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 14, 2019