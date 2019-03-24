Services Memorial service 2:00 PM Chapel Hill United Methodist Church Oklahoma City , OK View Map Resources More Obituaries for JOHN CAIN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JOHN CAIN

John Robert "Jack" Cain, 82, of Oklahoma City, joined a host of his buddies who went before him with Jesus on March 20, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Born in Kirksville, MO on June 24, 1936, to Helen and Dr. Ersal Wayne Cain and moved to Amarillo, TX at a young age, Jack went to Amarillo High School, where he was a Golden Sandstorm cheerleader and ran track. Jack left Amarillo to go to The University of Oklahoma, where he joined the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and met numerous lifelong friends. After obtaining his undergraduate degree at OU, Jack continued his education at the OU law barn and graduated in 1961. Jack was Editor of the Law Review while in law school. He continued to root for his beloved Sooners his entire life. When his daughters were thinking about colleges and where to go, he declared, "You can go anywhere you want but the check goes to OU." After graduation from law school, Jack moved to Oklahoma City to start in the practice of law. Jack was more country lawyer than big city. He was just as likely to accept yard work or encyclopedias for his hard-earned fee. He was a charter member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church that the members started at the YMCA in 1961. Over the years, he taught Sunday school and acted as an usher at the church until he could not walk or see down the aisle. He then occupied the "back pew" for the rest of his life. He will be missed Sunday on that back pew. Jack loved the game of golf. He got that elusive hole-in-one at Lake Hefner Golf Course that all golfers covet on his second daughter's birthday. Fly-fishing and jeeping in Colorado and New Mexico with his family and friends was a love as well. Jack was passionate about his girls and their families. Jack had a sarcastic and quick wit that he continued until the last day. Jack was preceded in death by Ersal Wayne and Helen Cain, his mother and father. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Beverly Catherine Wilhelmina Benedict Cain; his girls and their spouses, Cathy and Todd Taylor, of Tulsa; Chris and Clarke Kumler, of Oklahoma City; Carrie Foster, of Fort Mill, SC; and Courtney and Mondo Bridges, of Tulsa; eight grandchildren, Cain, Callie, and Crosbie Kumler; Kennedy and Alexandra Foster; Carson, Carrington, and Camp Bridges; and his sister, Patricia Warnick, of Lubbock, TX. Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in Oklahoma City, OK. The family suggests donations to Chapel Hill United Methodist church in honor of Jack. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries