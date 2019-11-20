|
John Christoffels MOORE
Nov. 13, 1922 - Nov. 13, 2019
John Christoffels, 97, beloved husband of Barbara (Huddleston) Christoffels passed away November 13, 2019. He was born November 13, 1922 in Everett, MA to the late Adrian Christoffels and Emilie (Ireberry). He was a proud US Army Veteran of WWII and served from 1943-1946. John then moved to California and worked for Pacific Bell for 35 years. John became an avid billiards player and amateur golf player. He retired and moved to Oklahoma in 2001. John volunteered at the Oklahoma City Omniplex for 10 years and the Moore Hospital for 6 years. John was an active member of the Moore Brand Senior Center. John is survived by his children: M.E. Chris Christoffels of Oklahoma City, OK, Paul Lane Christoffels of Eugene, OR, Michael Adrian Christoffels of Eugene, OR; 3 step-children, many grand-children, step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren and 1 step-great great grandchild.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 20, 2019