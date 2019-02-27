John Sutton Clark

December 3, 1954-February 16, 2019



EDMOND

John Sutton Clark was born to Jack and Carolyn Sutton Clark on December 3, 1954 in Cushing, Oklahoma. Following his graduation from Cushing High School in 1973, he attended the United States Naval Academy and was a graduate of Oklahoma State University and a collegiate member of Sigma Nu.

Wedding bells were ringing for a fellow Sigma Nu when John met his future wife, Mary Margaret Lippert. Married for 36 years, they were blessed with three children: Amy, Margaret and Sutton. Together, the Clark family has lived a life of love-for each other, their extended families, many friends-and our Lord, Jesus Christ. John made a living as a petroleum engineer; first, with Southwest Energy Production Company, then with Mustang Fuel Corporation and later, Halliburton Oil Producing Company. In 2000, John co-founded Blue Dolphin Production, LLC with partners David L. Arms and David S. Pletcher. In business and in life, he walked in the way of honor. He also served in the light of truth-as an elder and president of his congregation.

John is survived by his wife, Mary; his son, Sutton; daughters, Margaret and her fiancee Austin Starrett, Amy and her husband Kristian Bahr; grandchildren, Daniel and Katie Bahr; his sister, Deby and her husband John Snodgrass; mother-in-law, Martha Lippert; and brothers-in-law, Rick Lippert, Tom Lippert and his wife, Mary, John Lippert and his wife, Kathy, Joel Lippert and his wife, Diane; aunts, Jane Witte, Ginger Hauschild and her husband Al; and his many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held for John at 1:00pm on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 308 NW 164th Street in Edmond. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The First Tee Metropolitan Oklahoma City, Young Life Central Oklahoma and Camp Lutherhoma in Tahlequah. Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary