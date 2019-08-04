Home

Vondel Smith South Lakes
4000 S.W. 119th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73173
(405) 692-5503
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
South Colonial Chapel
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
South Colonial Chapel
JOHN CURTIS


1921 - 2019
John William Curtis
July 3, 1921 - Aug. 1, 2019

NORMAN
John, 98, was welcomed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the age of 98. The son of Susie and William Curtis, John was born July 3, 1921, in Lewisville, TX. John served his country in the United States Navy as a machinist and a diesel mechanic. John married the love of his life, Marjorie Faye Hupp Curtis, on May 10, 1940, and together, they were blessed with more than 75 years of wonderful marriage and a growing family. John dedicated his life to his Lord and helped build Exeter Church of God in California, served as the bus director for 12 years at Fort Smith Church of God and was recently attending Pleasant Hill Freewill Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. John also enjoyed watching the Sooners and Texas Rangers play. He was a loving husband, devoted father, and doting grandfather. His family loved him deeply and he will be sorely missed. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; one sister; and wife of 75 years, Marjorie Faye Curtis, in 2015. He leaves behind his loving daughter, Peggy Jo Usrey, of Natural Dam, AR; son, William Keith Curtis, of Alexandria, VA; son, Kelvin Dean Curtis and his wife Lynn of Paris, AR; son, Carlton Lyle Curtis and his wife Nancy, of Boston, MA; sister, Cleta Phillips; brother, Bodie Curtis; four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends. Viewing will be held 12-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the South Colonial Chapel with burial following at Marlow Cemetery in Marlow, OK. Friends may leave condolences for the family at:

vondelsmithmortuary.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 4, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
