|
|
John C. "Beau" THE VILLAGE
Ferguson
Aug. 5, 1927 - May 29, 2019
John C. "Beau" Ferguson was born Aug. 5, 1927, in Pawhuska, OK and moved to Chandler, OK, where he attended school. He left school his senior year to join the Navy in 1945. After the war, he attended Central State University, Edmond, OK, 1947-1950.
John married Marzelle "Sandy" (Fields) Ferguson in 1951. He worked for Geolograph Pioneer, traveling worldwide and retired after 37 years – a nomad and 32nd degree Mason. He enjoyed working with Explorer Scouts, Boy Scouts, woodworking, hunting, fishing, sailing, golf, and nature.
John is survived by his wife, Sandy; brother, James Ferguson; sons, Gary R. Ferguson, John C. Ferguson, and Matthew W. Ferguson; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Village United Methodist Church.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 1, 2019