John was born at home April 2, 1930, in Marshall, OK. His parents were Hester (Howard) Gardner and P.B. Gardner, M.D. He had one sister, Erma Elizabeth "Betty" Gardner. John was predeceased by his parents and his sister. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Emily; and their four children, Debi Gardner and her partner, Debbie Hardway, of Edmond; John S. Gardner, of Edmond; Becky Roman and husband David, of Guthrie; and Julie West and husband Greg, of Hutchinson, KS. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Joshua Roman, of New York City; Kate Gungor and husband David, and their four children, Evie, Harry, Bea, and Eddie, of New York City; Nate Roman and his wife Michelle and their sons, Benjamin and Matthias, of St. Louis, MO; Isaac Roman and his wife Rebekah, of Nashville, TN; Kelsey West, of Fort Collins, CO; Taylor West, of Brooklyn, NY; and Travis West, of Hutchinson, KS. John is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; as well as one cousin, Joe Douthitt, of Florida. John attended first grade in Marshall, OK, followed by a move to Guthrie. He graduated from Guthrie High School with the Class of 1948. He won his private pilot certificate at age 17 while a senior in high school. He attended OU from 1948 to 1950, and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force with the hope of becoming a fighter pilot. That goal was not to be, and he spent four years in the service, most of that time teaching aircraft maintenance. While at OU, John had a blind date with a beautiful freshman named Emily Allen. They were married June 6, 1952, while John was still in the Air Force. In the fall of 1954, the family returned to Oklahoma and John re-enrolled at OU. He completed his premed studies and started medical school in Aug. of 1955. He graduated with the M.D. degree in 1959. After three years of internship and residency, the family moved to Shawnee, OK, where John joined a group of physicians and practiced family medicine as well as obstetrics and gynecology. During this period of time, he delivered over 3,000 babies into this world. In 1967, John became part of the inaugural group of the Shawnee Medical Center. In 1975, he returned to the Health Sciences Center at OU, and completed a four-year residency to become a board certified diagnostic radiologist. He retired at age 70, after serving in various hospitals for 20 years as a radiologist. His last position prior to retiring was at the Health Sciences Center as a radiologist. He was a professor at the OU Medical School and the chief of radiology at the Veterans Administration Medical Center. After retirement, John and Emily continued to live in Edmond, and moved to the Touchmark Retirement Community in 2008. His Funeral will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 8005 Dorset Dr, Nichols Hills, OK 73120, on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. followed by burial at the Summit View Cemetery in Guthrie, OK. Published in The Oklahoman on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries