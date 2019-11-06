|
John William Haddock, 75, passed into eternal life on October 29, at the Norman Veteran Center. He was born in Tulsa, OK to Charles and LaVerne Haddock. He was pre-deceased by his parents; brothers Charles Lee Haddock and Robert Shore; and grand-daughter Melissa Ceron. He is survived by his wife Carolyn; sister Jean Foster and SanDee Holterman; son David Haddock and wife Rosalia; daughter Anjanette Ceron and husband Erik; step-son Scott McDonald and wife Laura; step-daughter Anne Dalton and husband John; and grandchildren Christopher, Melanie, Ingrid, Michelle, Erik, Alexander, Finley, Pierce, Maudeline, and Evan; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. His funeral service will be at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, Midwest City, on Friday, November 8, at 10:30am, with burial at Resthaven Cemetery, Shawnee, OK. Memorials may be made to St. Christopher's Episcopal Church. Visit www.bffuneralhome.com for full obituary.
