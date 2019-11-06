Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnes Friederich Funeral Home
1820 S Douglas Blvd
Midwest City, OK 73130
(405) 733-2991
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Christopher's Episcopal Church
Midwest City, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN HADDOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN HADDOCK


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

John William Haddock
May 04, 1944 - Oct. 29, 2019

MIDWEST CITY
John William Haddock, 75, passed into eternal life on October 29, at the Norman Veteran Center. He was born in Tulsa, OK to Charles and LaVerne Haddock. He was pre-deceased by his parents; brothers Charles Lee Haddock and Robert Shore; and grand-daughter Melissa Ceron. He is survived by his wife Carolyn; sister Jean Foster and SanDee Holterman; son David Haddock and wife Rosalia; daughter Anjanette Ceron and husband Erik; step-son Scott McDonald and wife Laura; step-daughter Anne Dalton and husband John; and grandchildren Christopher, Melanie, Ingrid, Michelle, Erik, Alexander, Finley, Pierce, Maudeline, and Evan; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. His funeral service will be at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, Midwest City, on Friday, November 8, at 10:30am, with burial at Resthaven Cemetery, Shawnee, OK. Memorials may be made to St. Christopher's Episcopal Church. Visit www.bffuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barnes Friederich Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -