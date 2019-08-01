|
John Henry Tramel OKLAHOMA CITY
October 19, 1961 - July 27, 2019
John Henry Tramel, of rural Cleveland County, 57, died July 27th, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. During his life he worked in law enforce-ment, pastored churches, and taught in public education. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Tramel; two sons, John "Micah" Tramel, and Matthew Tramel; his daughter, Meribeth Tramel-Sullivan; one daughter-in-law, Catie Tramel and son-in-law, Justin Sullivan, and of course, his granddaughter, Gracelyn Mae Sullivan. He also leaves behind four sisters: Pat Zahnow, Liz Williams, Becky Edwards and husband Tom, Leslie Griffith; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his father, Marvin Tramel, of Boise, Idaho; and half-sister, Michaela Tramel of Las Vegas, Nevada. Please see Barnes and Friederich Funeral Home website for full obituary.
