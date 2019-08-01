Home

John Henry Tramel
October 19, 1961 - July 27, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
John Henry Tramel, of rural Cleveland County, 57, died July 27th, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. During his life he worked in law enforce-ment, pastored churches, and taught in public education. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Tramel; two sons, John "Micah" Tramel, and Matthew Tramel; his daughter, Meribeth Tramel-Sullivan; one daughter-in-law, Catie Tramel and son-in-law, Justin Sullivan, and of course, his granddaughter, Gracelyn Mae Sullivan. He also leaves behind four sisters: Pat Zahnow, Liz Williams, Becky Edwards and husband Tom, Leslie Griffith; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his father, Marvin Tramel, of Boise, Idaho; and half-sister, Michaela Tramel of Las Vegas, Nevada. Please see Barnes and Friederich Funeral Home website for full obituary.

www.bffuneralhome.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 1, 2019
