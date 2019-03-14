John R. Hill, Jr.

December 23, 1927 - March 8, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

John R. Hill, Jr., formally from Oklahoma City, OK, passed away on March 8, 2019 at his residence at Ussery-Roan Texas State Vet erans Home in Amarillo, TX. He was 91 years old. John was born on the 23rd of December in the year of 1927 to John Richard Hill and Orphia Marie Culver Hill in Chandler, OK. He lived and went to school in Chandler and graduated from high school in 1947. John's passion was aviation. He and his friends spent many hours building and flying rubber band, u control and eventually radio-controlled model aircrafts. John loved flying so much that he received his pilot license at around 16 years of age. John enlisted in the Oklahoma National Guard and entered the Korean Conflict as part of the United States Army in 1950. He served as an Artillery Forward Observer until June 1952. For his service, John received the Army Occupation Medal of Japan, Korea Service Medal, UN Service Medal and Bronze Star for Meritorious Service. On August 1, 1953, John married Shirley M. Haws. John and Shirley had four girls. They remained happily married until Shirley's death in 2015. John's family became the light of his life. He is a believer in Jesus Christ and he was an example of his faith to everyone he met. The Hill family practiced their faith and belief at Hillcrest Christian Church in OKC. As he raised and supported his family, he worked as an electronic technician at Tinker Field AFB. He put in 30 years of service at Tinker Field. John is preceded in death by many friends and family, his parents, his sister, Marie and brother, Gwen, a great-grandson, Phoenix, and of course, his lovely wife who passed away on March 8, 2015. John is survived and loved by his four daughters, Terry M. Steele & husband, Rick, Marilyn J. Gunsteen & husband, Brian, Sally D. Heaton & husband, Brian, and Sheryl A. Humphrey & husband, Elvis; his 11 grandchildren, Erin Simons, Zach Merriott, Arthur Myers, Waylon Myers, Laura Ruiz, Kevin Heaton, Christen Rowland, Matt Gravlin, Ian Rodriguez, Jacob Humphrey, and Colton Humphrey; 13 great-grand-children; and one great-great-grandchild. Viewing of John R. Hill, Jr. will take place on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at John Ireland Funeral Home from 6:00-7:00 PM. John will be laid to rest, next to his wife of 61 years, at Oak Park Cemetery, in Chandler, OK, on Friday, March 15, at 11:00 AM. John was a man of God, a wonderful husband and father and an exceptional Papa. He was loved so much. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary