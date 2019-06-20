Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Garner family residence
Resources
More Obituaries for John Garner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Joel Garner III


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Joel Garner III
February 6, 1959 - June 10, 2019

PIEDMONT
John Joel Garner III, 60, of Piedmont, Oklahoma, passed away on June 10, 2019 in Oklahoma City, Okla-homa. John is survived by his wife Becky, and sons Jordan Garner & wife Karly & grand-daughter Auebree; Sam Hixson his wife Chelsea; Adam Garner and Austin Garner. Also, his brothers Dennis Dillard, Robert Garner and Scott Dillard; nieces and nephews, Courtnie Ray her husband Lucas and son Kyler; Ava Dillard; Ben Dillard; Anderson Blevins and Blaze Blevins. A memorial service will be held at the Garner family residence on June 22nd, from 4 - 7 PM.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.