John Michael Jones OKLAHOMA CITY
July 16, 1941 - October 21, 2019
After a long, courageous battle with cancer, J. Mike Jones, at the age of 78, went home to his LORD and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 21, 2019. He was born on July 16, 1941 to Harold G. Jones and Virginia Marrs Jones in Hutchinson, KS.
Mike attended the University of Iowa on a Golf Scholarship, and while there, played against Jack Nicklaus during their college careers. He graduated from Oklahoma City University with a BS Degree in Business in 1964 and earned his Juris Doctorate Degree from OCU Law School in 1968. He began a 58-year career as a Realtor in 1961 with the Harold Jones Company, established by his father in 1959. Mike purchased the company in 1971 and it became the Mike Jones Company. In 1969 he served as Vice-President of the National Association of Realtors and two-time President of Oklahoma City Metropolitan Board of Realtors in 1978, and 2003. He was named Realtor of the Year in 1979.
As a member of the Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce, Mike was Chairman of the Economic Development Committee for Oklahoma City. He is a past member of the Lyric Theatre Associate Board, and a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he was a Deacon and served on the worship and music committee.
In the Spring of 1969, while attending a benefit in downtown Oklahoma City, he saw a little blonde who was modeling that night. He found someone who knew who she was and got an introduction. At the time he was a confirmed bachelor at age 27. That night he told friends that she was the girl he was going to marry. That girl was Jackie Moncrief. They dated 2 months, got engaged the day after she graduated from OU and would have celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on November 1st. They were blessed with two wonderful sons, Christopher & Patrick, daughter-in-law, Shalla, and grandson, Benjamin, his "Bestest Boy". Mike loved attending all of the three boys sporting events and never missed a game whether it was soccer, baseball, basketball, tennis, swimming, football or golf, even piano recitals.
Mike's most favorite things are: His grandson, Golf, The New York Yankees, and Naples, FL. His love for Golf started when he started playing at age 4. His love for the Yankees began when he lived in Oklahoma City as a young boy and his next-door neighbor was Allie Reynolds, pitcher for the NY Yankees. He used to play ball with Mike in the yard. Naples holds lots of wonderful family memories on the beach and eating Stone Crab.
Mike was predeceased by his parents Harold and Virginia and sister Ann Jones Yoder of Bloomington, IL. He is survived, in addition to his wife, children and grandson, by his sisters-in-law, Deborah Moncrief Wood (Jim), Carolyn Craig Moncrief Dubie (Ted), Roslyn Moncrief Boyd; nephews Paul Dubie and Steve Yoder, nieces, Natalie Dubie Noppert (Justin), April Dubie Davis (Spencer), Nancy Yoder Roth (Carl), Michelle Yoder Anderson (Don), Neeli Boyd Pope (Trent), Hannah Boyd, and 6 great nieces and nephews, all loved very much.
J. Mike Jones was a wonderful Husband, Father, Grandfather and Uncle who loved GOD, his Family and Friends and his Country. He will be missed tremendously.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 25, at 11:00 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4400 N. Shartel, Oklahoma City, OK 73118.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: The in Oklahoma, 6525 N. Meridian, Suite 110, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 or a .
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 23, 2019