Lt. Col. John Matkins "Matt" Kincade EDMOND
February 23, 1972 - November 21, 2019
Lt. Col. John Matkins "Matt" Kincade slipped the surly bonds of earth for the final time on Nov. 21, 2019, at the age of 47 when he lost his life in a training accident at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, OK. He was an amazing son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and friend and his absence is profoundly felt by all who knew and loved him.
A service honoring and celebrating Matt's life will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Crossings Community Church in Oklahoma City under the direction of Crawford Family Funeral Service, Edmond. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Cemetery in Edmond.
Matt was born in Tucson, AZ on Feb. 23, 1972, to Gamble Crockett Dick III and Linda Faye (Matkins) Dick. The son of an Arizona Highway Patrolman, Matt — along with his brother, Brian Gamble Kincade — grew up all over the state, living at different times in Tucson, Seligman, Holbrook, and Glendale. Soccer, riding dirt bikes and motorcycles, playing pranks on his friends, and attending air shows were just a few of his favorite pastimes. Matt graduated from Catalina High School in Tucson, AZ in 1990 and initially attended the University of Arizona, ultimately transferring to Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, OK, where he was introduced to two of the great loves of his life — the OSU Cowboys and his future wife, Gina Dawn Williams, of Ponca City, OK. After earning his Bachelor of Science in Journalism & Broadcasting at OSU, Matt moved to Nashville, TN, where Gina was attending Belmont University. While in Nashville, Matt worked in media sales at several local radio and TV stations and also at Brooks Brothers. These professional experiences helped Matt realize that he was not cut out for the 9-to-5 world and he determined at that time that he would fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a pilot.
With the full support of his then-fiancée Gina and his family, Matt joined the United States Navy in Oct. 1998, and there he found his home and his calling. After graduating from Officer Candidate School (Class 09-99) in Pensacola, FL and receiving his commission of Ensign, Matt and Gina were married at First Baptist Church in Ponca City, OK on March 27, 1999. Shortly thereafter, Matt reported to Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, TX to begin primary flight school in the T-34C with the VT-27 "Boomers." This was followed by secondary flight school with the VT-21 "Redhawks" at Naval Air Station Kingsville, TX, where Matt flew the T-45A. On Feb. 23, 2001 — his 29th birthday — Matt pinned on his "Wings of Gold" which he proudly wore throughout his following years of service.
After his winging, Matt and Gina moved across the country and reported to Naval Air Station Lemoore, CA, where Matt began training to fly the FA-18E/F Super Hornet with the VFA-122 "Flying Eagles." Upon completion of his day/night aircraft carrier landing qualifications, he transferred to the VFA-14 "Tophatters." As a member of "The Oldest and Boldest" squadron in the Navy, Matt deployed to the Persian Gulf in the FA-18E in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He also had the opportunity to cruise aboard the newly commissioned USS Ronald Reagan as she made the journey from the shipyard in Virginia "around the Horn" to the West Coast.
In Jan. 2005, Matt was selected to join the Naval Strike Air Warfare Center at Naval Air Station Fallon, NV, where he became the first student to complete the Adversary Course in the F-16A/B. Following this assignment, he returned to Lemoore, CA for a tour with the VFA-97 "Warhawks," which included a land-based deployment to Japan.
In Feb. 2009, Matt left the active duty Navy to join the 124th Fighter Squadron with the Iowa Air National Guard as an F-16C pilot. During this assignment, he deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He was lauded for remarkable performance under strenuous combat conditions while supporting a nighttime troops-in-contact event where he was instrumental in successfully suppressing enemy fire.
Matt joined the 5th Flying Training Squadron as a T-38 instructor pilot in 2013. During his time at Vance Air Force Base, he has served as Assistant Flight Commander and Assistant Operations Officer. He was twice selected as the Reserve T-38 Instructor Pilot of the Year. Matt was also a commercially rated airline pilot with American Airlines since 2017. Over his 20-year aviation career, Matt logged more than 3200 hours in fighter aircraft, including 123.6 hours of combat time. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, and Navy Achievement Medal twice each and also received the Navy Commendation Medal.
In spite of all these professional accomplishments, Matt would say that his family was his greatest achievement. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting him, you know it didn't take long for Matt to turn the conversation to those he loved most — his wife, Gina, and their two sons, Brandon and Kyle. He loved them, and everyone else fortunate enough to be in his circle, completely. He loved working as a flight instructor and could often be found talking to young people who wanted to follow a career path in aviation. If he were here today, Matt would encourage each one of those aspiring aviators to continue pursuing their dreams. In addition to aviation, Matt enjoyed family game nights with fierce battles of Dutch Blitz and Ticket to Ride, walking the family's two Golden Retrievers, Bolter and Astro, around the neighborhood, golfing excursions with friends, cooking and grilling, and traveling with family and friends.
Matt was a man of quiet faith and was baptized as an outward sign of his commitment to Jesus on Dec. 9, 2007, at the First Baptist Church in Hanford, CA. Across the years, he also worshipped at Valley Church and Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines, IA and Crossings Edmond in Edmond, OK.
Matt is survived by his wife, Gina; and his two sons, Brandon and Kyle. He is also survived by his parents, Gamble and Linda Dick; his brother, Brian Kincade (Jessica Nunn); his in-laws, Don and Ronda Williams; his sisters-in-law, Kelli (Cary) Hilliard and Tara (Jason) Pinney; his nephews and nieces, Gavin, Ella, Auburn, Carson, Hannah, Addison, Eden, and William - all of Edmond, OK; his uncles, Barclay (Susan) Dick, of Tucson, AZ; and Dr. John (Emily) Matkins, of Asheboro, NC; and a host of cousins, other relations, friends, students, and squadronmates.
Memorial donations may be made to a scholarship fund being created in Matt's name by contacting Crawford Family Funeral Service. An online guest book and condolences can be found at CrawfordCares.com