John Franklin Knight

Aug. 5, 1944 - June 4, 2019



EDMOND

What's not to love about a man who loved his independence, loved his employees and loved his family. John Franklin Knight (JFK) 75, of Edmond, OK, went home on June 4, 2019. John was born on Aug. 5, 1944, in Woodward, OK to Louis and Birdie Knight. He attended Woodward High School, graduating in 1962. John then joined the US Navy and served from 1963 to1967. After a short leave, he realized he was not done serving our country, reenlisting for service from 1969 to 1971. John joined his brother, Marvin, and family in west Texas taking a job at Gibsons and enjoying his independence for a few years before moving to Oakland, CA. John became a carpenter and a beloved friend to many while he spent many years in California. His heart called him back to Oklahoma in 1988, where he again lived near his brother, Marvin, and family. John's life experiences blessed him with a sincerity for others; he really cared a lot about folks. John had a very unique ability to win over a team, to lead others. John took a job at Top of the World (TOW) in 1988. He served as the manager of TOW Captivating Caps. It was here that John developed teams, grew a business, and stole the hearts of many. His employees became a part of his heart. John retired in 2017. John left behind a little over 340 K-Kups of coffee, 17 frozen cheeseburgers, a case of Snickers and a 12-pack of Coca-Cola. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Bob and Ron Knight; and his two sisters, Mary Kornele and Betty Pendergraft. John is survived by his brother, Marvin Knight, Edmond, OK; and his sisters, Joyce Alexander, of Woodward, OK; Ina Richardson, of Rochester, IN; and his beloved baby sister, Martha Hancock, Springfield, MO. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on June 12, 2019, at the Matthews Funeral Home in Edmond, OK. Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. at the Elmwood Cemetery in Woodward, OK. Published in The Oklahoman on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary