|
|
John G Lassiter YUKON
April 29, 1929 - Sept. 18, 2019
John Lassiter, of Yukon, OK, was born on April 29, 1929, to Mattie and Robert Lassiter near VanBuren, AR and went home to be with his Lord on Sept. 18, 2019, at the age of 90, surrounded by family. John was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Ann (Neal) Lassiter, the mother of his five children: Lani Leigh and husband Roger, of Portland, OR; daughter, Kathy Lassiter, Independence, MO; daughter, Carla Chown and husband Bill, of Yukon, OK; daughter, Janet Lassiter and her husband Kenny Weisbrod, of Norman, OK; and son, William Carl Lassiter, of Oklahoma City, OK. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Eunice (Bachman) Lassiter, of the home; one sister, Toni Ann Emery, of Perris, CA; 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; and numerous other family and friends. John performed his patriotic duty by joining the Navy in 1944. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps, which became the USAF in 1947, and served for 26 years and retired as a MSGT in 1973. He served during WWII, the Korean Conflict, and the Vietnam War. After his service, he worked at OPUBCO for 15 years and retired in 1988. John and his wife, Eunice, enjoyed traveling for many years after his retirement, and they were very involved in his 6th Weather Mobile Unit. John and Eunice are members of the Western Oaks Christian Church (DOC), where John was an Elder Emeritus. John's family has entrusted his care to Bill Merritt Funeral Service in Warr Acres (5820 NW 41st Street, 405-789-5622). His family will be present at the funeral home on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. Services to celebrate John's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23 at First Christian Church of Yukon (601 Maple), with burial at Moore Cemetery in Moore, OK. Memorial donations in honor of John may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Oklahoma Chapter or the .
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 22, 2019