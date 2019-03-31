John Andrew Lund

John Andrew Lund was born April 24, 1932, in Seminole, OK to Broder and Virginia Lund. He passed away peacefully in Moore, OK March 28, 2019. His family settled in Moore, OK prior to 1940, and he and his three siblings graduated from Moore High School. "Bud," as he was known by family and friends, joined the Navy in 1951, where he was able to witness atomic bomb testing. Upon return, went to Central State University and earned a bachelors in business degree. John married Rosemary Pannell and raised three daughters, Helene, Vicki, and Kaye, on the Benesh family farm in north Moore. After Rosemary's passing, he married Joyce Sudik in 1979, and they gave each other heck and loved each other dearly until her passing in 2008. He missed her terribly! He loved to fish, play cards, dominoes and he loved Friday evening meals with his family, especially his great grandsons! John always enjoyed watching his grandson, Jason, play baseball. John is survived by his daughters, Helene (Dan), Vicki, and Kaye (Jeff); his grandchildren, Chris (Alanor), Shawn (Nikki), Stephen (Mallory), Melynda (David), and Jason Sudik; also, his great-grandchildren, Aiden, Gavril, Aldric, Tragen, Taylor, George, Henry, Preston, and Grayson. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rosemary; wife, Joyce Lund; parents, Broder and Virginia Lund; and siblings, Mae Back, Lucille Martin, and James Lund. Daddy loved a good laugh, and we will always be grateful for having him as our Dad. Rest In Peace Dad! Services for John will be held at 2 p.m. April 3, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park Chapel, located at 2301 E. Indian Hills Rd., Norman, OK. Visitation will be 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at John Ireland Funeral Home with a formal Visitation Tuesday, 5-8 p.m. Services are under the direction of John Ireland Funeral Home. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary