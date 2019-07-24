John K. Maravich

August 2, 1945 - July 18, 2019



EDMOND

John K. Maravich peacefully passed away on July 18th, 2019 in Edmond, OK at the age of 73. John is survived by his wife, Sandy Maravich, his brother, Milan Maravich, and sister, Pennie Blossom, five children and their families: Lisa Fortenberry (Edmond, OK), Dr. Johnny Maravich (Bentonville, AR), Milan Maravich (Evansville, IN), Jana Tambunga (Lake Mohawk, OH), Dustin Maynord (Phoenix, AZ). John was born on August 2nd, 1945 in Shawnee, OK to M.D. "Mike" Maravich and Irene Kendall Maravich. He graduated from Harding High School in 1964 and went on to obtain his M.B.A. from the University of Oklahoma. John and Sandy Preble married in 1991, and he served as the Vice President of Finance for Southwest Electric Co. for 30-years until his 2013 retirement. A (casual dress) Celebration of Life is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 27th, at WingsOK (13700 N. Eastern Ave., Edmond, OK ) with a brunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family will be collecting cash donations for "The Dollar Club", an outreach program through Crossings Church. Published in The Oklahoman on July 24, 2019