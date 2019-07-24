John Merrill Daly Jr.

March 31, 1926 - July 7, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

John Merrill Daly Jr., 93, passed from this life into eternal life with his heavenly Father on July 7, 2019. He was born in St. Joe, MO, to John & Sophia Daly on March 31, 1926. After graduating from college and serving in the U.S. Navy, he met and married Alma Lillian Cheslik on August 13, 1949. Together they enjoyed almost 70 years of marriage, and had 4 children, John III, Cheri, Mark & Heather. God and family were John's top priorities in life. He served along with his wife as Pastor of Spiritual Fellowship Church in OKC for 25 years, helping many along the way. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife Alma, their 4 children: John Daly III & wife Glenda, Cheri Beckmon & husband O.L., Mark Daly and wife Mariam, Heather Peacher. He also left behind 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. Visitation will be Thursday, July 25th, at Buchanan Funeral Service from 1-8PM. Services will be held July 26th at 11 AM at Messiah Lutheran Church in OKC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Messiah Lutheran Church School in his honor. Published in The Oklahoman on July 24, 2019