John Michael Baldwin

October 26, 1985 - June 26, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

John Michael "Johnny" Baldwin, 33, passed away on June 26, 2019 in Oklahoma City. He was born in Enid, OK on October 26, 1985 to Kathy Baldwin and the late Dr. John Timothy Baldwin of Oklahoma City.

John Michael graduated from Putnam City North High School in 2004, then went on to study at the University of Central Oklahoma, where he earned a Bachelor's of Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing. He was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, and worked in the hospitality and customer service industry.

Family and friends describe John Michael as thoughtful and compassionate. He was funny and mischievous, loyal to those he loved, and always took the opportunity to demonstrate compassion. He could be tough, yet gentle and loving. He always remained humble, and was affable with everyone he met. He had an infectious laugh and many great friends whom he adored. He loved to play Frisbee golf, sports video games, and fantasy football (even though he was terrible at it). John Michael was also passionate about studying and sharing his knowledge of History.

John Michael enjoyed sharing funny anecdotes and laughing with his mother, spending long evenings chatting in the garage with his brother, and watching movies at the theatre with his father and sister.

John Michael is survived by his mother, Kathy Baldwin of Oklahoma City; his brother, Curtis Hammond and wife Stacey of Oklahoma City; his sisters, Lauren Baldwin of Charleston, SC and Christina Hayhurst-Harris of Dibble, OK; niece and nephews, Madyson, Joey, Anthony, Carson and Holden; uncle, Duane and wife Linda; aunts, Carolyn Nulik, Bettie Hastey and husband Stan, Pam Cates and husband Ricky; cousins, Zak, Jason, Justin, Jeff, Chris, Steven, Lisa, Carson and Riley. He is also survived by his close friends: Tyler Barton, Joe Meyer, and Shaya Salamat of Oklahoma City. John Michael was preceded in death by his father, Dr. John Timothy Baldwin, and special friend, Wes Ward.

He loved and was loved by countless friends and family.

"May you rest in peace, my son."

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Vondel L. Smith & Sons, 13125 N. MacArthur Blvd., Oklahoma City, 73162.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in John Michael's memory to a . Condolences may be sent to [email protected]

The family conveys its special thanks to Rev. Tim Clausing. Published in The Oklahoman on July 3, 2019