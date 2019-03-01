John E. Patterson, Jr.

June 22, 1931 - February 21, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

John E. Patterson, Jr. left this earth to be with his Lord on February 21, 2019. John was born on June 22, 1931, to John and Ruth Patterson in Ardmore, OK. He graduated from Ardmore High School in 1949 and attended OU for a year and a half before searching for greater adventures in the United States Air Force. After completing engine and hydraulic training, he applied for and was accepted to aviation cadet school. He completed advanced pilot training in Bryan, TX and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant. John went to Ardmore on 30 day leave and met Mary E. Sands. John and Mary were married on April 3, 1954. John went on to complete instrument training in Sherman, TX and photo reconnaissance training in Sumter, SC. Mary joined John in Sumter and together they traveled to Komaki AFB in Nagoya, Japan in June of 1954 where John was stationed with the 15th Tac Recon Squad. After two years in Japan, John and Mary returned to Norman, OK so John could complete his BBA in Accounting at OU and JD from OU Law School in 1960. After graduation John joined the Oklahoma Air National Guard and spent many more years having adventures around the world while building his law practice. One of the highlights of John's legal career was having the opportunity to try a case before the Supreme Court of the United States. John retired as a Lieutenant Colonel from the Oklahoma Air National Guard in the early 1970s and from the practice of law in 2010. John was preceded in death by his parents John and Ruth, and his sister Shirley (Patterson) Rison. Left to carry on John's legacy of love and humor are: his beautiful wife of 64 years , Mary (Sands) Patterson of OKC, brother Tom Patterson of Lincoln, NE, sister Martha (Patterson) Anderson of La Quinta, CA, daughter and son-in-law Lisa Patterson and Rick Fowler of Red River, NM, daughter Laurie Barton of OKC, grandson Zach Raines of Lynchburg, VA and granddaughter Emily Barton of Norman, OK. John will be remembered in a memorial service in the Chapel at St. Luke's UMC downtown campus on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in John's honor to: St. Luke's UMC, 222 NW 15th St., OKC, OK 73103 or Physicians Choice Hospice, 14324 N. Western Ave., Edmond, OK 73013.