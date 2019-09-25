|
John Paulding EDMOND
Warne, Jr.
August 30, 1946-September 4, 2019
John Paulding Warne Jr., 73, of Edmond, Oklahoma, passed away on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City.
Born on August 30, 1946, in Kansas City, Missouri, John was the son of John Paulding Warne Sr. and Sarah Sears (Collins) Warne. He was married to Gaillynn J. Warne on September 24, 1977 in Strawberry Point, Iowa.
John is survived by his wife Gaillynn and three children: Michael Warne of Windsor, CO, Charles (Ashley) Warne of Midland, Texas, and Lisa (Nicholas) Glasmann of Louisville, Kentucky. He is also survived by one sister Virginia Barrett of Lathrop, Missouri and five grand-children. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Sarah, an infant daughter, Crystal and infant grandson, Jack.
John was a loving husband, father and skilled engineer. He served in the United States Navy as a radio operator from 1967 to 1971. Afterwards, he received his mechanical engineering degree from the University of Missouri at Rolla and had a successful career as a petroleum engineer in the oilfields of Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma. John retired from Chaparral Energy in 2014 and focused his efforts on his family and hobbies. John was a skilled business man and fabricator, holding two US patents and an untold number of inventions. He was passionate about racing, building and teaching, and he excelled at them all.
Funeral service will be held on September 28 at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Edmond Oklahoma.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 25, 2019