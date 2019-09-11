|
|
John Perry Estes DEL CITY
September 6, 1955-September 7, 2019
On Saturday, September 7, 2019, John Perry Estes, loving father, grandfather, and husband, passed away at his home in Del City, Oklahoma, at the age of 64, surrounded by family. John entered this world on September 6, 1955, on Lackland Air Force Base in Spokane, Washington. He was born to Mary Ellen and William "Bill" Ray Estes and was the youngest of 5 siblings. Shortly after John was born, the family moved to England where John grew up. The family moved back to Oklahoma in 1969 where John lived until his death. John was married to Rebecca "Becky" Billings-Estes and they had one child, John Grayson Estes. John later married Patti Gunckel-Estes and received her daughter Summer Gunckel-Johnson into his family. John worked at CompSource for 35 years before retiring in 2009 as an IT manager. John had the biggest heart for his family and all people, his dogs Hooch and Hannah, golf, sailing, music, and he was always the life of the party. John was known by his family, friends, and doctors for his strength, resilience, positive attitude, and his kind and compassionate spirit. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors and nurses of St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City and INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, and the nurses and personnel of Fresenius Kidney Care of Oklahoma City. Additional family includes his sister Kris Johnston and husband Marc, brother Mickey Estes and wife Karen, brother Steve Estes, sister Julie Estes, his grandsons Payton and Braydon, and daughter-in-law Haylie Treas. John was preceded in death by his father, Bill Estes, grandparents Judge O.P. Estes and wife Francis, grandparents Webb L. Campbell and wife Vida, and life-long friends Jeff Childress and Mark Gunckel. He is survived by his wife Patti, son Grayson, daughter Summer, mother Mary Ellen, brothers and sisters, aunts, nieces, nephews, life-long friend Steve Perkins and wife Laura, Steve Schardein, and numerous other family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Saint Paul's Cathedral in Oklahoma City at 2:00 p.m., with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Oklahoma Blood Institute and LifeShare Oklahoma Foundation. For condolences, please visit www.HahnCookFuneral.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 11, 2019