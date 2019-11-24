|
|
John Robert Rapp MINERAL WELLS, TX
Nov. 4, 1941 - Nov. 18, 2019
John Robert Rapp, of Mineral Wells, TX, was born Nov. 4, 1941, in Oklahoma City, OK and peacefully passed away Nov. 18, 2019, at the age of 78 in Fort Worth, TX. He was the son of Robert E. and Carolyn (Deanie) Corbin Rapp.
John attended Harding High School, Oklahoma Military Academy, the University of Oklahoma where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, and earned a BS degree in economics. He was a U.S. Army Helicopter Pilot who flew the Bell Helicopter Huey-1 Gunship and served in Vietnam. He received multiple Air Medals and Commendation Medals, the Vietnam Service Medal, a Bronze Star and his Distinguished Flying Cross. John spent most of his career with Universal Field Services in oil and gas and pipeline management. He loved being a mentor to younger landmen and being "Pop" to his beloved grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents. John is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dianne; his daughters, Jennifer Honea and husband Fred and children, Lauren and Jack; Elizabeth Thames and husband Chad and children, Joshua, Brooke, and Mason; and Kathryn Blackmon and husband Ben and daughters, Alexis and Graysen. Also survived by sister, Judy Rapp Smith.
A Military Honor Ceremony will be held at DFW National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 24, 2019