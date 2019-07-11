Resources More Obituaries for John Hutchens Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Reid Hutchens Jr.

August 7, 1927 - July 7, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

The Family of John Reid Hutchens, Jr. of Tishomingo, OK and Oklahoma City, OK announces his passing on July 7, 2019.

Reid Hutchens was born on August 7, 1927 to John Reid and Wineva (Tate) Hutchens. He attended Murray State College in Tishomingo and was graduated from Oklahoma A&M. He was married to Natalie Patricia (Patsy) Ledgerwood of Mill Creek, OK.

After college graduation, Hutchens joined the family car dealership business in Tishomingo and ran the company, Hutchens Chevrolet, for the next 21 years. He was active in the community Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce and was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge of Tishomingo.

Hutchens was instrumental in getting a full-service hospital in Tishomingo and served on the hospital board in the 1950's and 1960's. He was a member of the Southern Oklahoma Development Authority (SODA) throughout the 1970's.

Reid Hutchens was the sole owner of the Hutchens Oil Company that sold and distributed gasoline to gas and convenience stores throughout southern Oklahoma.

Hutchens led the charter of the Bank of Johnston County in Tishomingo, and he was an investor in the First National Bank of Madill. He served on the Boards of Directors of the Texoma Bank in Kingston, OK and the First National Bank of Stillwater Oklahoma. Hutchens was named to the Board of Directors of the Bank of Durant, OK, served as Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Johnston County. These institutions merged into a group of banks owned by Oklahoma banker, Gene Rainbolt, and were later organized into BancFirst, the largest independently-owned state banking institution in Oklahoma. Hutchens served on the Board of BancFirst from its inception in 1987 to 2004. He was the largest independent, individual stockholder of the bank-holding company for many years.

Reid was a member of the First Baptist Church of Tishomingo and served as its treasurer. In Oklahoma City he was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Reid Hutchens was an avid golfer and a hunting and fishing sportsman. He began ballroom dancing after his retirement and was active in Oklahoma City's Dance Magic and 3Sixty studios.

Reid is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Richard Hutchens, Carroll Hutchens and Louise Hutchens Shea, also by his son, James Reid (Jimmy) Hutchens.

Reid Hutchens is survived by his wife of more than 70 years, Patsy Hutchens and his daughters, Kathy Hutchens Leonard and Vicki Hutchens Cunningham and her husband Howard Cunningham. His grandchildren, Holly Victoria Thompson and husband Garrin Thompson, Jason Reid Carter and wife, Erin, Lana Cunningham Embry and husband, Rick Embry and Brad Cunningham and wife Anne; and, his great grandchildren Sydney Kathleen Shannon, Cassidy Kane Shannon, Aubrie Ella Thompson, Stephanie and Danielle Thompson and John Reid Carter, Jake Huff, Will and Lindsey Cunningham.

A memorial celebration of Reid Hutchens' life will be held on Sunday, July 14, at 2:30 in the afternoon at studio, 3Sixty, 7312 Cherokee Plaza, Oklahoma City, OK 73132.

Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the at or by check to , Oklahoma Chapter, 6601 Broadway Ext. Suite, 120, Oklahoma City, OK 73116. Published in The Oklahoman on July 11, 2019