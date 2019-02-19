John R. Sullivan

July 7, 1941 - February 14, 2019



NORMAN

John R. Sullivan "Uncle Baby John" or "Big S", husband, father, uncle, and friend to many, passed away at home unexpectedly on Feb. 14, 2019, in Norman, OK.

John was born on July 7, 1941, in Altus, OK in the Friendship Community to Clois R. and Ola Mae (Curley) Sullivan on the family farm. The farm has been in the Sullivan family for over 100 years.

John was the fourth of six children. He graduated from Friendship High School in 1959. He attended Cameron Jr. College and then Southwestern University where he graduated in 1964 with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. While in school, he was a member of the R.O.T.C and the National Guard until 1965. His teaching career involved schools in Elk City and Amarillo, TX.

A change in career brought John to Union, NJ in Aug. of 1966 in order to attend a two-week training course for Union Carbide. While there, a fellow classmate suggest he call Stephanie Bestracky, a friend who lived close by. After an arranged blind date, they met for dinner. Numerous weekly letters and Sunday telephone calls followed. John and Steph became engaged after Midnight Mass Dec. of 1966.

John's new career with Union Carbide took them both to live in Minnesota, Kansas, California, New Jersey, Missouri, and Wisconsin. John retired in 1998 and they moved to Oklahoma.

Two children were born from this union: Sean Michael was born on July 7, 1971, on John's 30th birthday; a daughter, Shannon Barbara, was born on Feb. 28, 1974.

Those left to honor and cherish John's memory include Stephanie, his wife of 51 and a half years of marriage; a son, Sean Sullivan, of Pewaukee, WI; a daughter, Shannon Friesen and husband Mike Friesen, four grandchildren, Jackson, Caleb, Stephanie, and Morgan, of Rowlett, TX; sister-in-law, Joy Sullivan; brothers-in-law, Samuel Bestracky, Washington; and Michael and Peggy Gore, of Choctaw, OK; and many nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Everett, Clarence, Clois William, and Glenn Hal; one sister, Jerri Kay Gore; and one infant grandson, Samuel Friesen.

A devout Catholic, John loved his church, including his parish family, also serving as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister. His strong faith sustained him all the days of his life.

John was the most loving, kindhearted, giving person who always put family first while building a successful career and making many new friends who loved him dearly. He was always full of life, giving the best bear hugs. He brought a smile to everyone he met.

John enjoyed watching and participating in various sports. He especially enjoyed playing baseball and basketball while in high school. He was quite an athlete.

Years later, he enjoyed outdoor activities such as playing golf, or coaching both Sean's and Shannon's soccer teams. His other interests were hunting, listening to books on tape, gardening, working on his lawn, and his love of animals.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Norman. The Reverend Joseph Irwin will officiate.

Donations may be made to the , St. Jude, or St. Joseph's Catholic Church.