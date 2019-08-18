|
|
John Richard Swope EDMOND
Sept. 22, 1926 - Aug. 15, 2019
A cherished husband and beloved father, grandpa and great-grandpa, John Richard "Dick" Swope was born Sept. 22, 1926, in Vincennes, IN to Ralph and Ruth (Westall) Swope. He passed away at home on Aug. 15, 2019, at 92 years old, surrounded by his loving family. Dick attended grade school in Lawrenceville, IL, and later moved to Salem, IL, where he graduated high school in 1944. After high school, he joined the Navy. Dick proudly served in the United States Navy from 1944 to 1946. In 1947, he married Jerri Fitzgerald, and shared nearly 72 years of marriage, raising three children, Constance Marie, John Raymond, and Paul Allen. Dick was a field supervisor for Phillips Petroleum Company for nearly 38 years before his retirement in 1985. He was a member of the American Legion and Philresters Club. He was also a member of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church. Dick was a pilot and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling, trains and playing games. In his retirement, he volunteered at the Oklahoma Science Museum maintaining the model train display. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Ruth (Westall) Swope; and sisters, Wanda Jean Litherland and Mary Ellen Pinkstaff. He is survived by his wife, Jerri Swope, of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Marvin Johnston, of Chattanooga, TN; son and daughter-in-law, John and Helen Swope, of Norman, OK; son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Adelina Swope, of Valley Center, KS; grandchildren, Kristi (Johnston) and Matt Brown, Jennifer (Swope) Mott, Chelsea (Johnston) and Sean Groer, Nicole (Johnston) and Scott Key, Megan (Swope) and Eric Smith, and Derek Swope; great-grandchildren, Ryne, Makenna, Chase, Parker, Cicily, Sophia, Hadley, and Maxwell; and many nieces and nephews. His energetic spirit, laughter, and the sparkle in his eyes will be in our hearts forever. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marland Children's Home, 1300 Summers Pl., Ponca City, OK 74604. Services are at 10 a.m. on Aug. 19 at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, Edmond, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 18, 2019