John Peter Testa, Jr. OKLAHOMA CITY
Aug. 15, 1944 - October 29, 2019
John Peter Testa, Jr., of Oklahoma City, who dedicated himself to a successful mili-tary career before becoming a chemist and educa-tor, died October 29, 2019 at Dorset Place Memory Care in Oklahoma City. He was 75. "Jack" to his family, he was born in San Diego, California, to John Peter and Lola May (Rose) Testa on August 15, 1944. He graduated from Marysville High School in California's Central Valley and received a Bachelor's Degree in History from the University of California Santa Barbara before joining the Air Force in 1966 where he rose to the rank of Captain while working in military intelligence. He served in Vietnam and South Korea, where he met and married his former spouse, Hyeong Ji Kim in 1974. They had a daughter, and John received another Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics at Minot State University in 1977. After 14 years with the Air Force, he concluded his service in the United States Forces Korea before returning to San Diego in 1980 to study with renowned chemist James R. Arnold at the University of California San Diego where he earned his Master's and Ph.D. in Chemistry. He moved to Oklahoma City in 1989 to work with Kerr-McGee. In 1993, he earned his teacher certification and was among the first faculty hired to Classen School of Advanced Studies in 1994. At Classen SAS he taught Advanced Sciences, Mathematics, and English until his retirement in 2016. Dr. Testa was an avid reader who read and collected a wide range of books but especially enjoyed science fiction, fantasy, and historical romances. He is survived by his daughter, Emily Jo Testa, and his siblings, Alice Lynne Testa and James Ward Testa. Interment will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma, on Monday, November 11, at 10a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Oklahoma Youth Literacy Program.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 8, 2019