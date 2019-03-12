John A. Trigg

May 2, 1929 - March 7, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

John Alanson "Johnny" Trigg was born on May 2, 1929, in Shawnee, OK to Hattie Lee Parker and John Clay Trigg. He passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

As a child, John lived in boarding houses with his parents in three states because his dad worked in the oil fields. John's love of cards came from his days on the rigs where he learned how to play with the rig hands. This passion followed throughout his life. In 1989, John won an amateur blackjack tournament in Las Vegas.

John moved to Oklahoma City when he was in 8th grade, where he became a member of the "Gatewood Gang." John graduated from Classen High School in 1947 and attended OU. After two years of college, he joined the Air Force, then returned to OU to graduate with a degree in geology in 1954. He was also a proud member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He served on the Board of Directors of the Salvation Army.

John worked at Trigg Drilling for 27 years. After Trigg Drilling, John served as president of Bracken Drilling. John started Command Drilling and then J.A. Trigg Oil & Gas Properties in 1996, which he continued to manage throughout his life.

John was married to Shirley Agan Dunning and they have two daughters.

John was preceded in death by his parents; second wife, Barbara Wrobbel Trigg; and cousin, Jack Trigg.

Survivors include his wife, Lynne Trigg; his children, Marylee Trigg Strange (Tim) and Ann Trigg McBride (Craig); and their children, Juliann Strange Test (Jack), Cullen Greer (Colleen), Katylee Strange Moehlenbrock (Scott), and Courtney Greer Green (Andrew); and his great- grandchildren, Genevieve and Hanley Greer and Trigg Test.

He is survived by Barbara Trigg's children, Mike Muckleroy and Margaret Muckleroy, Laurie Muckleroy Foxx (Kevin), and Liz Muckleroy; and their children, Jason Foxx (Lindsay); Madison Foxx Moffitt (Patrick); Price, Paxton, and Chloe Brown; Jessie and Lizzie Muckleroy.

He is survived by Lynne Trigg's children, Trish Clark (Max), Garth Johnson, and Cheryl Partida; and their children, Andrew and Michael Partida; and the great-grandchildren, Westley and Fiona Partida.

John is also survived by his cousin, Joe Dan Trigg & Janice; and by special friends, LaQuita Roper and Tamisha Roper Hill.

Donations may be made to Special Care Inc., 12201 N. Western Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73114; or The Salvation Army, 1001 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73107.

John will be buried at the Rose Hill Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019, followed by a Memorial Service at The Chapel of Crossings Community Church to be held at 2:30 p.m. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 12, 2019