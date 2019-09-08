|
|
John B. Troutman MUSTANG
Oct. 7, 1928 - Sept. 4, 2019
John B. Troutman, age 90, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Oklahoma City. He was born Oct. 7, 1928, in McClain County, OK to Joe and Felicita "Faye" (Auld) Troutman. John grew up in Purcell, OK. He served proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. Early in his career, he worked as an orderly at Wesley Hospital, where he met Margie (Burcham) Black. John married Margie on Aug. 7, 1955. John later retired from Bridgestone/ Firestone. John is survived by his wife of 64 years, Margie; four sons, David Black (Judy), Mark Black, Kenneth Black (Allie), and William Troutman (Anita); one daughter, Liz Peters (David); eight grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Canadian Hills Church of the Nazarene in Yukon with burial to follow at 2 p.m. at the Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 8, 2019