John Wayne Ward BLANCHARD, OK
Johnny, born July 29, 1938, went home to the Lord July 1st, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Lynda Cox, and is survived by sisters Terry Locke and Jackie Dunning and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends. He graduated from Capitol Hill High School in 1956. Johnny was a proud United States Marine. He was a mechanic at J&J Garage in Oklahoma City and for Fuller Paving Co. for many years. Johnny traveled all over the U.S. and Mexico cock-fighting and bass fishing. He was a member of the Oklahoma Game Breeders Association. Memorial service Saturday, July 13th, at 10AM at Snow Hill Baptist Church, Tuttle, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 7, 2019