Matthews Funeral Home
601 South Kelly Avenue
Edmond, OK 73003
(405) 341-2787
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Quail Springs Baptist Church
Oklahoma City, OK
JOHN WILEY


1927 - 2019
John Wiley, III
June 29, 1927 - October 18, 2019

EDMOND
John Wiley III, age 92, of Edmond, OK, went to be with his Lord on Friday, Oct 18th, surrounded by loving family. John will have been greeted by his brother Jimmy, daughter Judy and daughter-in-law, Susan, as well as others who have gone before, as he entered Heaven, his final home.
Born on June 29, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA, John loved Jesus dearly, and lived his life to please Him. After high school graduation, he enlisted in the Navy during World War II, until he was honorably discharged and began his life-long adventure with his bride of 70 years, (Anna) Greta Wiley.
John will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Greta; sons, John, Tom and Michael (Stacy); remaining daughters, Lynn (Wayne), Jacquie (Frank) and Krissie (Bob); son-in-law, Sam; a full quiver of 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, his sister, Barbara and many other extended family members & friends.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for October 28th, 11:00 am @ Quail Springs Baptist Church in Oklahoma City. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made, in John's name, to Boys Ranch of Edmond, OK

(obhc.org/about/campuses/brt/) or Samaritan's Purse (samaritanspurse.org).

For directions, or to leave an online condolence, please visit:

www.matthewsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 23, 2019
