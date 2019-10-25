Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunnylane Family Church
Del City, OK
JOHNNY HARRIS


1949 - 2019
Johnny C. Harris
April 28, 1949 - October 16, 2019

MOORE, OK
Johnny Harris, 70, was welcomed into his heavenly home on Wednesday October 16, 2019. He was born on April 28, 1949 to Kenneth Lee and Elsie Mae Harris. He graduated from Crooked Oak High School in 1968 and received a basketball scholar-ship to Eastern OK State. John is survived by his wife, Dorothy, 2 children, Scott Harris and wife, Holly, Karmen Martin and husband, Rick, 5 grandchildren that he adored, sisters, Linda Harris and Charlotte MaGuire, and brother, Larry Harris. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sunnylane Family Church in Del City, OK on Saturday, October 26, at 11am.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 25, 2019
