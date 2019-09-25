|
Johnny Lentz Pendley OKLAHOMA CITY
July 17, 1944 - September 21, 2019
Johnny Pendley was born July 17, 1944 in Rush Springs, OK to Hiram and Lillie Pendley. He passed to his heavenly home Sept. 21, 2019. Johnny worked at Tinker AF Base for 33 years as a machinist. Johnny and Neva (Cash) were married on May 13, 1966. They had a son, Scott and a daughter, Shelly. Johnny was a devoted and loving family man and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Neva; daughter, Shelly; and grand-children, Shelby Hobbs, Hudson and Maddox Gregor. He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers; 3 sisters; and his son, Scott. Also surviving are many extended family members. Viewing will be 4-8 PM today at the funeral home with family greeting friends from 6-8 PM. Services will be at Brookwood Baptist Church Thursday, Sept. 26, at 2 PM and burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens (104th and S. Western). Friends may leave condo-lences for the family at:
vondelsmithmortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 25, 2019