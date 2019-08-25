|
Jon Lindell Brock EDMOND
October 15, 1941 - August 21, 2019
Jon Lindell Brock, age 77, of Edmond, OK, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, after a long illness. He was born to John and Florene Brock on Oct. 15, 1941, in Duncan, OK. He was raised in southern Oklahoma, graduating from Duncan High School in 1960. He went to Cameron University in Lawton, OK while working for Sears, Roebuck & Company in the Credit Department. He then transferred to Central State College in Edmond, now the University of Central Oklahoma, where he received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in English in 1965. Jon had minors in chemistry and business administration because of his varied interests. His liberal arts education, plus his gregarious personality and winsome smile, made him well-suited for his employment positions to come. While attending Central State, he met his college sweetheart, Lonnie Kinney. They were married in 1966. Upon graduation from college, Jon accepted a position with Halliburton Services, a worldwide oil service company for whom he had worked as a lab technician during the summer while in college. His various positions included: "basic training" in field operations and being on twenty-four-hour call; sales; marketing; marketing management; and as Division Operations Manager Over Southern Europe and West Africa while living in Paris, France, 1990-1992.
Jon served the state for fifteen years as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission in the administrations of Governor Frank Keating, Governor Brad Henry, and Governor Mary Fallin. He retired in 2010.
Although Jon enjoyed his long and varied careers, the most exciting and rewarding event in his life occurred in March 1969 when he truly understood the price Jesus Christ paid for him to be forgiven of all sin! When he opened his heart and believed the simple truth of John 3:16-18, "the things of earth grew strangely dim in the light of His glory and grace." He and Lonnie were given individual personal attention to help them grow and mature in their walk with Christ.
Understanding the importance of that concept, they have delighted in sharing the gospel and in helping young believers grow to maturity so that they, too, can "pass it on!" Although Jon experienced serious health concerns the last eighteen years of his life, including a liver transplant, cancer, heart and kidney issues, he remained firm in his resolve to encourage younger believers to follow Christ and fulfill the Great Commission. He derived great satisfaction as he saw spiritual generations develop, just as Jesus had commanded.
Jon and Lonnie enjoyed fifty-three years of marriage and have two married daughters: Amanda and Luke Patterson, of Stafford, VA; and Julie and Jason Smith, of Edmond, OK. Jon is also survived by five grandchildren: Jon Patterson, of Bloomington, IN; Victoria Patterson and Conner Patterson, of Stafford, VA; Anna Smith and Ava Smith, of Edmond, OK. Other survivors include: sister-in-law, Jere Knox, of Duncan, OK; nieces, Renanne and Dr. Joel Milner, of DeKalb, IL; Bronwyn and Dean Pankonien, of Coppell, TX; and Fara Brock and Dr. Nader Sharobianlou, of Mountain View, CA; and several grandnieces/nephews. Jon was preceded in death by his father and mother; and his only sibling, George Brock, of Duncan, OK.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to Faith Bible Church, 600 N. Coltrane, Edmond, OK 73034, for the Chris and Sarah McLaughlin Fund.
A public Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home in Edmond, OK. Services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1001 S. Rankin St., Edmond, OK 73034.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 25, 2019