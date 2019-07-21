Jon K. Finch

June 27, 1933 - July 9, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Jon Knapp Finch of Oklahoma City was lifted into God's hands on July 9, 2019. Jon was 86 years young. He embarked on a facinating life journey. Jon was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to Claire and Clarence Finch on June 27, 1933. After high school graduation he attended OSU earning a degree in Science and Education. He taught in Michigan, Colorado, and California.

But Jon's true love was the Arts, which would later honor him with the Oklahoma Governor's Award for his contributions to the Arts in 1997. Jon was the Director of the Sequoia Institute and the Galaxy of Stars at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma from 1980 until 1997. He moved to Oklahoma City in 1998 to become the Director of Broadway Tonight at the University of Central Oklahoma until his retirement in 2011.

All who knew Jon recognized his incredible whimsy, his silly sense of humor, and his generous heart.

Jon was preceded in death by his parents Clarence Finch and Claire Knapp Finch, brother and sister-in-law Robert and Jeanne Finch, and nephew Jon Robert Finch. He is survived by nieces Melanie Finch of Parker, Colorado, and Katie J. Nelson of Belton, Missouri.

There will be a private graveside service in Bartles-ville at Memorial Park Cemetery on August 23. The date for a Celebration of Life will be forthcoming. Published in The Oklahoman on July 21, 2019