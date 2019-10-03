|
|
Jon Charles Osterberg OKLAHOMA CITY
August 11, 1938 - September 29, 2019
Longtime Oklahoma City resident Jon Charles Osterberg, teacher, pilot, and devoted husband and father, passed away September 29 in Oklahoma City. He was 81.
Jon was born August 11, 1938, in Kingsford, MI, the only son of Willard Osterberg and the former Marjorie Tiderman, both second-generation Swedish-Americans. He grew up in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, where his mother was a school teacher and his father ran Osterberg Dairy. He spent his early years delivering milk to the dairy's customers, playing football at Kingsford High School and spending time around various Osterberg family farms with his 19 cousins.
He earned B.S. Degrees in Mathematics and Physics from Seattle Pacific University and studied graduate courses in meteorology at the University of Washington and the University of Wisconsin at Madison.
He served more than seven years in the United States Air Force beginning in 1963, and as a Captain from 1967 to 1971.
While stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, FL, he met Sharron Calloway, whom he married four months later on January 29, 1966.
During his service, he piloted the U.S. Air Force F-101 jet fighter for the Air Defense Command and flew the F-4 fighter bomber on more than 150 missions over North Vietnam and Laos. He earned an Air Medal for Meritorious Service and the Distinguished Flying Cross, awarded for heroism or extraordinary achievement in aerial flight.
He served as a Meteorologist with the U.S. Weather Service Forecast Office in Sioux Falls, S.D. from 1972-1978, then moved with his wife and two daughters to Oklahoma City to take a job as an instructor of meteorology at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). There he taught weather to every air traffic controller certified by the FAA for nearly 25 years as an instructor through the federal government and later as a contractor through the University of Oklahoma. He was described as logical and methodical, with an inquiring mind and great patience with his students, something his daughters experienced firsthand as he tutored them through basic high school Algebra II and Trigonometry courses.
Jon pursued lifelong passions including motorcycle riding, stock market trading and the Green Bay Packers. He followed flying trends and mapped weather charts every day after his retirement.
Jon was a committed Christian and student of the Bible. He supported countless ministries throughout his life, from programs for children overseas to church leaders close to home. He was a humble, earnest, behind-the-scenes evangelist until his last hospital visit and will be well-remembered by his church family at the Portland Avenue Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife and partner of more than 50 years, Sharron; daughters, Gayle Osterberg of Washington, D.C., and Lynn Smith of Oklahoma City; son-in-law, Jason Smith; and grandchildren, Raven, Austin, Reese and Ellen, all of Oklahoma City.
The family will hold a private graveside memorial service. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jon's name be given to the Vietnam Veterans of America or the Gideons International. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 3, 2019