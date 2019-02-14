Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunny Lane Cemetery
Jonathan D. Snyder IV
October 1, 1979 -January 29, 2019

DEL CITY
On January 29th, Jonathan Douglas Snyder IV went home to be with the many family members who have gone before him. He leaves behind his canine companion, Tony, his parents, Delia and Brad Rogers of Bowie, Texas, as well as Doug and Brenda Snyder of Nevada, brothers, David Snyder and Joey Snyder, three step-brothers, a stepsister, a niece, two nephews and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Over the years, Jon had many friends. He brought joy to everyone he met and had a heart of gold. There will be a graveside service at 2PM on February 16, 2019, at Sunny Lane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to be sent, in memory of Jon Snyder: The Ozanam Inn, 843 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA 70130.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 14, 2019
