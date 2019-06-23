Joseph D. Chiaffitelli

Sept. 4, 1932 - June 20, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Joe Chiaffitelli passed away, surrounded by his family, on June 20, 2019, in Oklahoma City. He was born Sept. 4, 1932, in Brooklyn, NY to Joseph & Filomena Chiaffitelli. He was a U.S. Army veteran and enjoyed playing softball on the U.S. Army team. Joe returned home and married his beloved Mary Gisone on Oct. 29, 1955. He retired from IBM in 1992 at the age of 60. He was a devoted family man and liked playing softball, racquetball, handball, and fishing at his lake home in Eufaula.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Landon Liles; sisters, Connie Bruno and Rose Rizzo; and brothers, Frank, Sal, and John.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Chiaffitelli; sons, Dr. John Chiaffitelli and Dr. Michael Chiaffitelli; grandchildren, Jonathan, Justin, Jordan, and Jessica; along with many devoted nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 24. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25 at St. Eugene Catholic Church with entombment to follow at the Resurrection Memorial Cemetery. Published in The Oklahoman on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary