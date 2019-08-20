|
|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Joseph "Joe" Determan
September 24, 1931 - August 18, 2019
Joseph "Joe" Lorenz Determan, 87, died on August 18, 2019 in Oklahoma City after a long history of heart complications. He was born September 24, 1931 in Okarche, Oklahoma, to Joseph W. Determan and Helen M (Schlecht) Determan. Joe attended Catholic schools as a young child. He had fond memories working on the farm during summers with his cousin, Fr. Stanley Rother. He was a US Navy Veteran serving in the Korean War on the U.S.S. Wisconsin Battleship (1951-1954). He was a Machinist's Mate Second Class, USN-1. Joe married Judith Matthews, the love of his life, in 1956. They met the day after he was discharged from the Navy at a Coronado Club function. While working at OG&E full time, he took advantage of the GI Bill and received a Bachelor's Degree in Economics at Central State University. Joe worked 33 years at OG&E and opted into early retirement. Following OG&E, Joe accepted a three month job with ZRHD Consulting Engineers. Joe had a strong work ethic and enjoyed interaction with his comrades. The ZRHD employment developed into a mutual and fulfilling work relationship that lasted another 30-plus years. Joe worked until he was 86 years old. During his 60 years of marriage, he and Judy were very active at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. All who knew Joe were aware that he was a "Man of God". Joe was once quoted as saying, "My journey of faith has taken me through difficult periods in my family life, work and health; it has made me a better person." Joe and Judy were involved in CFM (Christian Family Movement), Pre Cana Marriage Preparation Program, CFP (Christian Formation Program), and served as Eucharistic Ministers. Joe was a Lector and served on many different boards and committees over his years as a member of St. Charles. Joe and Judy were presented with the Humilitas Award in 2007. Joe was a quiet and humble man. Many described him as "The most decent human being they had ever met". Judy was his best friend and you rarely saw one without the other in their later years. Joe would do anything for his children and grandchildren and they meant the world to him. When he was surrounded by his grandchildren, he beamed with delight. Our family will miss his loving presence and infinite wisdom now that he is at peace with God and Judy, the loves of his life, for Eternity. Our family would like to express our appreciation to everyone at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, ZRHD, Dr. Stephen Vernier, and Bellevue Health and Rehabilitation. Joe (Dad) received kindness, visits, and excellent care over the past year(s). Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Determan; parents, Joseph W. and Helen Determan; and his brother, Robert Determan. He is survived by his sisters, Helen Catherine Mapes of Wichita, KS and Marie Savoie of Oklahoma City; his son, Daniel Determan, daughter, Diane Boyd and husband Wesley, and daughter, Deborah Hopfer and husband Travis; along with his 5 grandchildren, Elizabeth and Lauren Boyd, Austin and Allison Hopfer, and Jett Determan. A Wake Service will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 7:00 PM in the Guardian West Chapel with Mass at 11:00 AM on Wednesday at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church followed by burial in Resurrection Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation be made in memory of Joe to St. Charles Borromeo Church.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 20, 2019