Joseph E. Cochran, III

"Max"

Feb. 25, 1956 - June 14, 2018



OKLAHOMA CITY

Joseph E. Cochran, III, "Max", was born Feb. 25, 1956 in OKC to J.E. Cochran, Jr. and Peggy Beckett Cochran. He died June 14, 2018 in OKC. He was the grandson of Dr. J.E. Cochran "Doc" and Bertie May Green Cochran of Byars, OK, and Si Beckett and Flossie Eaton Beckett of Lindsay, OK.

He attended Andrew Johnson, Coronado Heights and Mayfair Elementary Schools. He earned a second-degree Brown Belt in Okinawan Karate as a teenager. He attended Taft Junior High School, playing Baritone and Sousaphone in the band. He also played classical guitar.

A 1974 graduate of NW Classen HS, he joined the US Army's Medical Corps. He trained and studied at Baylor Univ. and Fort Sam Houston, TX to become an OR Technician. Stationed at Fort Knox, KY he worked at the hospital on base.

He attended OU and was a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. He worked as an OR Tech at metro hospitals - spending most of his career at Mercy Hospital. While at Mercy, he earned a Computer Science and Mathematics degree UCO. He had a second career in the computer field at Hertz Corp, IBM Corp and Artech Info Systems.

His other interests included: reading, Amateur Radio, mountain biking, photography and building and programming computers. Also woodworking, astronomy, building and flying R.C. planes and drones and camping.

His grandparents and parents predeceased him. He lost his old faithful hound, Zoey, just months before his own death. Max is survived by his sister, Karen Cochran Renfrow (Paul Renfrow), OKC and brother, Michael Cochran, Kansas City, MO, nephews: Heath Renfrow (Jacquelyn Evan Smiley), Milwaukie, OR, Kyle Renfrow, Edmond, OK and Ben Renfrow, Norman, OK.

Max was a kind and giving soul. Please honor his memory by being kind.

Following a service on July 20, 2019 at Rose Hill Burial Park, Max's ashes were placed in a columbarium alongside his mother's ashes. Published in The Oklahoman on July 21, 2019