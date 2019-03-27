|
Joseph Matthew "Joe" Elkins MUSTANG
September 27, 1970-March 20, 2019
Joseph Matthew "Joe" Elkins, of Mustang, passed away March 20, 2019 at the age of 48. He was born September 27, 1970 in Beech Grove, Indiana. Joe worked in techno-logy and computers for Cisco Systems and he also taught at Francis Tuttle Technology Center and Oklahoma State University-Okmulgee. Joe is survived by his parents, Walter & Marilyn Elkins, of the home; 1 sister, Christina Elkins, of Mustang; brother-in-law, Richard Jones, of Mustang; and 2 nieces, Kassidy Jones, of Mustang, and Sarah Jones, of Lewisville, TX. A Memorial Service to celebrate Joe's life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the John M. Ireland Funeral Home, Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 27, 2019