John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
120 S Broadway St
Moore, OK 73160
(405) 799-1200
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
120 S Broadway St
Moore, OK 73160
View Map
Joseph Matthew "Joe" Elkins


Joseph Matthew "Joe" Elkins
September 27, 1970-March 20, 2019

MUSTANG
Joseph Matthew "Joe" Elkins, of Mustang, passed away March 20, 2019 at the age of 48. He was born September 27, 1970 in Beech Grove, Indiana. Joe worked in techno-logy and computers for Cisco Systems and he also taught at Francis Tuttle Technology Center and Oklahoma State University-Okmulgee. Joe is survived by his parents, Walter & Marilyn Elkins, of the home; 1 sister, Christina Elkins, of Mustang; brother-in-law, Richard Jones, of Mustang; and 2 nieces, Kassidy Jones, of Mustang, and Sarah Jones, of Lewisville, TX. A Memorial Service to celebrate Joe's life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the John M. Ireland Funeral Home, Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 27, 2019
