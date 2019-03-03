Home

Absolute Economical Funeral Home Llc
7721 Nw 10Th St Ste B
Oklahoma City, OK 73127
(405) 787-9300
JOSEPH PENLEY


Joseph Matthew
Penley
May 23, 1957 - Feb. 28, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Joseph Matthew Penley passed away on Feb. 28, 2019. He was born May 23, 1957, in Trenton, NJ, but he called Laurence Harbor his home when he was growing up. He met the love of his life, Calvin, while in Studio City, CA, but they made their home in Oklahoma City. Joseph was a manager at Circle K for over 25 years until he had to leave because of his health. He enjoyed painting with oils and making windows and other things with stained glass. Joseph is survived by his partner, Calvin Riggle; his stepson, Kevin Riggle, of Oklahoma City; parents, Henry "Harry" and Patricia Weeks Penley, of Laurence Harbor, NJ; his sisters, Patricia and Peter Goldshteyn, of Matawan, NJ; and Ann Marie and Scott Anderson, of Lancaster, PA; and his brother, Henry and Jennifer Penley, of Matawan, NJ. He is also loved by his niece, Sarah Goldshteyn; and his nephews, Gregory Goldshteyn, Zackary Penley, and Jacob Penley. He will be sadly missed by his aunts and uncles, his many cousins and cats. Memorial Services will be held at a later date in New Jersey.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 3, 2019
