Joseph Brooks Reade
March 1, 1942 - March 20, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Born on March 1, 1942 in El Paso, Texas, passed away at age 77 on March 20, 2019 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Joseph was the beloved husband of Dodie Farve Reade. He is survived by his son, Mike Reade {Jenn}; daughter, Caryn Reade Hoeflein {Howard}; step-son, Kris Farve {Carnita}; grand-children, Tyler Hoeflein, Austin Hoeflein, Zoey Reade, Cody Farve, and Trace Farve; and great-grandchild, Jeremy Farve. Services will be Private.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 31, 2019
