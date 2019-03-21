Joseph M. Sears

BETHANY

Joseph McHutchon Sears died March 16, 2019, at age 100. He was born in Shawnee, Okla-homa on October 1, 1918, to Hardy Blackburn Sears and Sarah Elvira Sears. He was the fifth of five children. His family moved during his childhood and he attended schools in Shawnee and Stillwater, Oklahoma and the Kemper Military Academy in Missouri. He attended Oklahoma University and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Geological Engineering in 1940 and a Master's of Science degree in Geological Engineering in 1950. He married Marguerite Taylor on August 17, 1944 and was deployed to Europe with the US Army Combat Engineers, 269th Division in December 1944. Upon returning from the war, he joined his father working in the oil business. He was a faithful member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Oklahoma City from its founding and a faithful member of the Lions Club. After retirement, Joe lived a full life traveling internationally with his wife of 63 years; dancing, attending orchestra and opera perfor-mances, attending plays, playing bridge and enjoying family and friends. Joe was predeceased by his parents, his wife, his son, David, three sisters, Audrey Lucile Loney, Sara Frances Gabbard and Charlotte Jannette McKay, and a brother, Thomas Hardy Sears, "Sonboy," who died in infancy. He is survived by his sons, William Joseph Sears and his wife Barbara Anne of Sand Springs, OK, John Hardy Sears and his wife Jimmie Lynn of Bethany, OK; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2:00pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church. The family suggests donations to Westminster Presbyterian Church as a memorial to Joe.