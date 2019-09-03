Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
(405) 722-5262
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH THOMAS


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Joseph David Thomas
Dec. 17, 1978 - Aug. 31, 2019

WARR ACRES
Joe was born in West Palm Beach, FL to John Hayden & Elizabeth Bohannon. He was raised by his adopted mother, Gwyn Lassiter. Joe is survived by his wife, Threina Allen; daughter, Kiersten Thomas; son, Connor Cregan; sister, Allison Thomas; brothers, Daniel Thomas and Jeremy Rollman; parents, Elizabeth & Sammie Jennings; adopted mother, Gwyn Lassiter; mother-in-law, Dorothy Allen; and many other family members and friends. Joe was "the maintenance guy." If you broke something in the apartment, he would fix it, not always happy about it, but did it with a smile and a laugh. Always there for you when you needed a friend or a couple of bucks. He absolutely loved his kids and would walk through fire for them. Memorial Services to celebrate his life will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in the chapel of Buchanan Funeral Service.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buchanan Funeral Service
Download Now