Joseph David Thomas WARR ACRES
Dec. 17, 1978 - Aug. 31, 2019
Joe was born in West Palm Beach, FL to John Hayden & Elizabeth Bohannon. He was raised by his adopted mother, Gwyn Lassiter. Joe is survived by his wife, Threina Allen; daughter, Kiersten Thomas; son, Connor Cregan; sister, Allison Thomas; brothers, Daniel Thomas and Jeremy Rollman; parents, Elizabeth & Sammie Jennings; adopted mother, Gwyn Lassiter; mother-in-law, Dorothy Allen; and many other family members and friends. Joe was "the maintenance guy." If you broke something in the apartment, he would fix it, not always happy about it, but did it with a smile and a laugh. Always there for you when you needed a friend or a couple of bucks. He absolutely loved his kids and would walk through fire for them. Memorial Services to celebrate his life will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in the chapel of Buchanan Funeral Service.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 3, 2019