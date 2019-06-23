Josephine "Jo" Burns

May 12, 1932 - June 20, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Josephine "Jo" was born in Harrah, OK to Mike & Rosie Afinowicz. She graduated Central High School, and in June of 1950, she married her lifelong sweetheart, Hershall W. Burns. Jo enjoyed vacationing, going to the casino, gardening, and trips to the lake with her family. She was an avid bowler and gardener, and was a member of many bowling and gardening groups. She was a member of Southern Hills Church of God where she served in many facets. Jo was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 68 years, Hershall; son-in-law, Bob Walls; and granddaughter, Marianna Burns. Jo is survived by her sister, Mary Stevens; two sons, Hershall W. Burns Jr. & wife Kim and Ted Burns & wife Debbie; daughter, Debbie Wiginton & husband Wade; grandchildren, Cody Burns & wife Valerie and their children, Brynn and Blake; Dustin Burns; Joshua Laws & wife Katie and their children, Eli and Owen; Breonna Coleman & husband Jeremy and their children, Reagan, Carter, Madie, Josephine, and Erin; Kaelah Sherman & husband Dylan and their son, Viktor; many nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held 4-8 p.m. Saturday and 12-8 p.m. Sunday with the family present to greet friends 2-4 p.m. Services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Southern Hills Church of God, 1029 W. I-240 Service Rd., OKC, burial following at Sunny Lane Cemetery. Friends may leave condolences for the family at: www.vondelsmith

mortuary.com Published in The Oklahoman on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary