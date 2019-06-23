Josephine "Jo" Burns

May 12, 1932 - June 20, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Josephine, "Jo", was born in Harrah, Oklahoma to Mike & Rosie Afinowicz. She graduated from Cen-tral High School & in June of 1950, she married her lifelong sweetheart, Hershall W. Burns. Jo enjoyed vacationing, going to the casino, gardening, and trips to the lake with her family. She was an avid bowler and gardener, and was a member of many bowling and garden-ing groups. She was a member of Southern Hills Church of God where she served in many facets. Jo was a devoted & loving wife, mother, grandmother & friend who will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 68 years, Hershall; son-in- law, Bob Walls & grand-daughter Marianna Burns. Jo is survived by her sister, Mary Stevens; two sons, Hershall W. Burns Jr. & wife Kim and Ted Burns & wife Debbie; daughter, Debbie Wiginton & husband Wade; grandchildren, Cody Burns & his wife Valerie & their children Brynn & Blake; Dustin Burns; Joshua Laws & wife Katie & their children, Eli & Owen; Breonna Coleman & husband Jeremy & their children, Reagan, Carter, Madie, Josephine & Erin; Kaelah Sherman & husband Dylan & their son Viktor; and many nieces & nephews. Viewing will be held 4-8 pm Sat. & 12-8 pm Sun. with the family present to greet friends from 2-4 pm. Services will be held 10 AM Mon., June 24, 2019, at Southern Hills Church of God, 1029 W. I-240 Service Rd., OKC, with burial following at Sunny Lane Cemetery. Published in The Oklahoman on June 23, 2019