Joshua A. Valentine OKLAHOMA CITY
Gregory
Aug. 14, 1990 - Aug. 8, 2019
Joshua Adam Valentine Gregory passed from this life August 8, 2019. He was born
August 14, 1990 in Oklahoma City to Jeff Adam Gregory and Gina Lynne Valentine. Josh was known for his enormous heart and always being well dressed. He adored his two sons, Jaxon and Keaton, and loved spending time with them; especially when they played "UFC". He also enjoyed riding dirt bikes, fast cars, going to church, music, and sports. Josh graduated from and was baptized through Teen Challenge Oklahoma. Josh was preceded in death by his nephew, Camdyn Gabriel Slayton; grandfather, Terry Tupper; grandmother, Janis Eastep; great grandparents: Maury and Frankie Deffenbaugh; and aunt, Angela Mead. He leaves behind to cherish his memory: father, Jeff Gregory and wife Angela; mother, Gina Lynne Valentine; sons, Jaxon and Keaton Valentine; friend and mother to his children, Charlie Rudlang; brothers, Mark Hazard, Jason Valentine, Alex Rego, and David Cox; sisters, Callie Valentine and Amanda Cox; grandmother, Judy Tupper; and aunt, Kim East; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Funeral ceremony will be held 3pm Tuesday, August 13, in the Chapel at Resthaven.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 13, 2019