Joy Dalene Gassett Brown was born Oct. 2, 1953, in Wellington, KS to Wendell Gassett and Vivian Farnsworth Gassett. She grew up on a wheat farm near Oxford, KS. She attended Oxford schools K-12 and made many friends. She was a high school cheerleader and was crowned Miss Oxford during her Senior year, 1971. Joy loved school and sports and was an active participant and a vocal spectator. These loves perfectly matched her future interests as a teacher, the wife of a coach and the mom of three excellent student athletes. After high school, she attended Bethany Nazarene College, now Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, OK, where she completed a master's degree in business education. In college, she would meet Phil Brown, a classmate who would become her lifelong teammate. Phil loved the joy she brought to him and instantly saw how well their interests fit together. They were married on Friday, May 25, 1973, and recently celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary. She became a Business/IT teacher and taught for 32 years, mostly at Bethany High School. Besides teaching she loved doing various crafts and she took lots of pictures. Her scrapbooks were amazing. She loved to sew and made dozens of beautiful quilts, pillows, and home decorations. She loved her home and enjoyed entertaining many friends. Joy died on vacation in Portland, ME on July 1, 2019. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Joy is survived by her husband, Phil R. Brown; their three sons and their wives, Scott and Lauren, Terry and Sarah, and Taylor and Rachel; three grandchildren, Teddy and Poppy through Scott and Lauren, and Cooper through Taylor and Rachel, with a new little one due in Feb. 2020. She is also survived by her sister, Drexell (Dennis) Bergstrom; and brother, Danny Gassett. Other survivors include her brother-in-law, Ken (Verna) Brown; sister-in-law, Lou Ann (Homer) Myers; her sister-in-law, Jill (Paul) Harvey; and many nieces, nephews and great- nieces and nephews. Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Wendell & Vivian Farnsworth Gassett; and by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Royce Wayne Brown and Patty Bryan Brown. Viewing will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. with family present 6-8 p.m. at Mercer-Adams Funeral Service. Services will be Tuesday, July 9, 10 a.m. at Bethany First Nazarene Church with interment in Bethany Cemetery. To read the full obituary or to share a memory or condolence, please visit www.mercer-adams.com Published in The Oklahoman on July 7, 2019