Joy Marie Stewart

August 16, 1929 - July 20, 2019



EDMOND

Joy Marie Piland Stewart, age 89, went home to be with the Lord July 20, 2019. Joy was born in Austin, TX on August 16, 1929 to Houston C. Piland and Nettie Car-son Piland, and was the younger sister of Imogene Piland Ramsey. Joy graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor's Degree in English. She married Gene C. Stewart on April 23, 1955. She worked in banking, the oil industry, and retired as Director of Volunteers for the Oklahoma City office of the , a job she especially enjoyed. Joy was most of all a beloved wife, mother, friend and active member of First Baptist Church, Oklahoma City. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, and is survived by her husband, Gene and their daughters, Sheri Stickley and Carolyn Sieben; their husbands Karl Stickley and Steve Sieben; her grandchildren, Shannon Stickley Ramsey, Jared Conrad Sieben and Jason Patrick Sieben; and, her great-grandson Jude William Ramsey. A graveside service will be held at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery, Oklahoma City, at 10:30 am, Wednesday, July 24. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 24, in the Louise Prichard Chapel at First Baptist Church, Oklahoma City. The family will greet friends in the parlor adjoining the chapel immediately following the service. Published in The Oklahoman on July 23, 2019