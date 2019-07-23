Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy Marie Piland Stewart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Joy Marie Stewart
August 16, 1929 - July 20, 2019

EDMOND
Joy Marie Piland Stewart, age 89, went home to be with the Lord July 20, 2019. Joy was born in Austin, TX on August 16, 1929 to Houston C. Piland and Nettie Car-son Piland, and was the younger sister of Imogene Piland Ramsey. Joy graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor's Degree in English. She married Gene C. Stewart on April 23, 1955. She worked in banking, the oil industry, and retired as Director of Volunteers for the Oklahoma City office of the , a job she especially enjoyed. Joy was most of all a beloved wife, mother, friend and active member of First Baptist Church, Oklahoma City. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, and is survived by her husband, Gene and their daughters, Sheri Stickley and Carolyn Sieben; their husbands Karl Stickley and Steve Sieben; her grandchildren, Shannon Stickley Ramsey, Jared Conrad Sieben and Jason Patrick Sieben; and, her great-grandson Jude William Ramsey. A graveside service will be held at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery, Oklahoma City, at 10:30 am, Wednesday, July 24. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 24, in the Louise Prichard Chapel at First Baptist Church, Oklahoma City. The family will greet friends in the parlor adjoining the chapel immediately following the service.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.